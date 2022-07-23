Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.39.

BABA opened at $100.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $206.89. The company has a market capitalization of $272.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

