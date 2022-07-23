Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €211.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €211.00 ($213.13) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($242.42) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($266.67) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($262.63) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($252.53) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($252.53) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at €174.12 ($175.88) on Wednesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($168.99) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($208.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €186.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €205.18.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

