Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) PT Lowered to €245.00

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €250.00 ($252.53) to €245.00 ($247.47) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ALIZY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Allianz from €230.00 ($232.32) to €225.00 ($227.27) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allianz from €255.00 ($257.58) to €260.00 ($262.63) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allianz from €275.00 ($277.78) to €250.00 ($252.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. upgraded Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Allianz from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allianz has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Allianz Stock Performance

Allianz stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. Allianz has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $26.52.

Allianz Cuts Dividend

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.06 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, analysts expect that Allianz will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.8077 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Allianz’s payout ratio is 61.24%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

