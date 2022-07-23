Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance
NASDAQ AHPI opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $16.41.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products
About Allied Healthcare Products
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
Featured Stories
