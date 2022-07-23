Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ AHPI opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

About Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Stories

