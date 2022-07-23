AllSafe Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $48,957.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 73.1% higher against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00030246 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars.

