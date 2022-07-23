ALLY (ALY) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

ALLY (ALY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. ALLY has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $14,920.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALLY has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One ALLY coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,330.45 or 1.00003246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ALLY

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

