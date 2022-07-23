Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

