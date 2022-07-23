Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as low as C$0.72. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 43,542 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$966.61 million and a PE ratio of 9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
