Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

PINE stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. 23,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,426. The stock has a market cap of $219.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 916,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,075,480.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 43,412 shares of company stock worth $773,452. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

