Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-$1.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.06.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.53. 23,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $219.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 872,688 shares in the company, valued at $16,127,274.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 43,412 shares of company stock valued at $773,452. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.