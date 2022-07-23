Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $21.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $219.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $115,530.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 913,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,458,478.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,412 shares of company stock valued at $773,452. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

