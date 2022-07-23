Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.38) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.44) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.19) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.35) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.37) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Stock Down 0.6 %

EPA ALO opened at €22.86 ($23.09) on Tuesday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($25.91) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($37.75). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.50.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.