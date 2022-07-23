Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.44.

TSE ALS opened at C$16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.25. The firm has a market cap of C$780.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$14.92 and a 12-month high of C$25.71.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.7016374 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

