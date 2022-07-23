AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Moffett Nathanson

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Moffett Nathanson to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.43.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMCX opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 58,610 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Articles

