Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 951.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $46,418,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,602,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

