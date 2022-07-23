American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS.
Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. 38,345,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,385,760. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
