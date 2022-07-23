American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. American Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.

AXP stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

