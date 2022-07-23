American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Announces Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 34.24%.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $377.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $207,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 58.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 50.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

