American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Announces Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 34.24%.
American National Bankshares Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of AMNB stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $377.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $40.34.
American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
American National Bankshares Company Profile
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
