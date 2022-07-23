Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Cut to C$1.15

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins to C$1.15 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.48.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.26. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 113.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Americas Silver by 183.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Americas Silver by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.