AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.70.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.7% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 65.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 71,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AMETEK by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 48.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $115.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.90.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

