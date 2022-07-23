AMO Coin (AMO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.02 Million

AMO Coin (AMO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.05 million and $2.02 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,351.67 or 1.00015324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.