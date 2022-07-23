Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,260,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 89,781 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $538,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,911 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

