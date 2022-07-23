Analysts Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Price Target at C$5.64

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.25 to C$5.22 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

TSE:CHR opened at C$3.12 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$3.01 and a 52 week high of C$4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$633.52 million and a PE ratio of 12.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.80.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$272.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

