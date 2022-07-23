Analysts Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Price Target at $169.05

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

RingCentral Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in RingCentral by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $1,385,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,360,000 after purchasing an additional 139,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNG opened at $55.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.02. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $104.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

