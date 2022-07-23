Analyzing Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zentek and Compass Minerals International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Zentek alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compass Minerals International 1 2 2 0 2.20

Zentek currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.57%. Compass Minerals International has a consensus target price of $58.83, indicating a potential upside of 70.53%. Given Compass Minerals International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Zentek.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

95.0% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Zentek has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and Compass Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -65.22% -61.52% Compass Minerals International -0.72% 1.42% 0.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zentek and Compass Minerals International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $280,000.00 830.37 -$30.87 million ($0.11) -21.27 Compass Minerals International $1.37 billion 0.86 -$2.10 million ($0.31) -111.29

Compass Minerals International has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Compass Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zentek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats Zentek on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek

(Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products under the Protassium+ brand; and micronutrient products under the Wolf Trax and other brands. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.