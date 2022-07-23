Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 425,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 414,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 37,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 64,172 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.65.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

