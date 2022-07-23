APIX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30,553.00 (APIX)

APIX (APIX) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. APIX has a market cap of $586,730.03 and approximately $30,553.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One APIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,197.11 or 0.99993125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APIX

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

