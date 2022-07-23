AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.75.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $103.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $140.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average is $111.91.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

