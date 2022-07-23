APYSwap (APYS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $61,943.00

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $427,452.59 and approximately $61,943.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016706 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032546 BTC.
APYSwap Profile
APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.
APYSwap Coin Trading
