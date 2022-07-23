APYSwap (APYS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $61,943.00

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $427,452.59 and approximately $61,943.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016706 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032546 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

