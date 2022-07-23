Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $29,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on ADM shares. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

ADM stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

