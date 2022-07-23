Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 107,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 143,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

