Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several brokerages have commented on ARES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 20,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $174,992.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,668,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553 in the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Ares Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.57. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

