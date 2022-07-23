Arionum (ARO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,869.20

Arionum (ARO) traded down 64.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 59.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $9,869.20 and approximately $8.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Kcash (KCASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Odin Platform (ODN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.
- Bolt Share (BTS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014599 BTC.
Arionum Profile
ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.
Arionum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
