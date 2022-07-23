Arionum (ARO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,869.20

Arionum (ARO) traded down 64.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 59.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $9,869.20 and approximately $8.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Kcash (KCASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.