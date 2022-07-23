Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Artesian Resources stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $480.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.09. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.