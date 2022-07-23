Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $103.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

