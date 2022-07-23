Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $363.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.28 and its 200 day moving average is $388.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

