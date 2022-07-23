Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,009 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 652,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after purchasing an additional 199,981 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.59 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

