Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 1.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned about 0.96% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.64.

