Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Invests $385,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 619 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.72.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

PANW opened at $511.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of -128.43 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

