Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,323,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.50.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $653.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $655.92 and its 200-day moving average is $697.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 120.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

