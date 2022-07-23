Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 450 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Logitech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 303,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 98,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,017.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 154,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $54.72 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $122.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.9742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.