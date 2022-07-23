Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 6,298 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

