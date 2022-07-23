Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $353.13 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.45 and a 200 day moving average of $379.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.