AscendEX (BitMax) Token Price Reaches $2.00 on Exchanges (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official.

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

