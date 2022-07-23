Asset Management Corp IL ADV Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,536,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.