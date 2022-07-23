Asset Management Corp IL ADV Grows Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned about 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT opened at $50.38 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

