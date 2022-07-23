Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

