Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems makes up about 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $854,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,655,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $203.98 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

