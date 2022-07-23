Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $442,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

