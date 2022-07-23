Asset Management Corp IL ADV Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 64,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.